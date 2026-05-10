Channelising youth energy is important for India's growth: PM Modi

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed that to achieve the goal for Viksit Bharat, channelising the youth energy and focus is important.

He said, for a successful India, successful youth are important and for that, spiritual wealth, clear vision, mental health and yoga and meditation are important. Sound and calm mind are important for youth now. He also laid focus on reducing the usage of chemical fertilizers. He said that chemical fertilizers have completely destroyed the soil of the country.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the Dhyan Mandir and nine schemes launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Bengaluru's Art of Living centre, as part of his 70th birthday.

During the event, the Prime minister also credited Gurudev and the volunteers for the work they have been doing. While Gurudev used the platform to give the Prime Minister the task of continuing to take India to greater heights and promoting it's traditions and cultures,which were earlier not well recieved and appreciated on various global platforms; Modi also have the teams and citizens the task of joining hands.

Modi said ecology and economy cannot be separated. Environmental and nature protection, saving every drop of water,energy and conserving electricity is also art of living.

Modi said people have been doing this individually and separately ,these should now be brought together for the development of the country.

He added that while youth is now focussing and growing in the science and technology and space sector, strengthening rural technology and rural healing is also equally important.