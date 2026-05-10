Four of Mandya family killed as car crashes into truck on Tumakuru–Maddur State Highway

TUMAKURU: Four members of a family from Mandya were killed in a head-on collision between a car and truck on the Tumakuru–Maddur State Highway (SH-33) on Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred between Honnenahalli and Jiganipalya villages around 2.45 pm. The car in which the victims were travelling collided with the truck bound for Tumakuru.

All the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Kumar Narasimhaswamy (65), his wife KR Gayathri (60), his sister Gayathri (59), and their relative Raghukumar (50), who was driving the vehicle. All were residents of Swarnasandra Colony in Mandya town.

The police said the family was returning home after offering a special pooja to their family deity at the Narasimhaswamy temple atop the Devarayanadurga hills near Tumakuru, to mark the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary.

Local residents said the Tumakuru–Maddur stretch of SH-33, has become accident-prone and has witnessed a series of mishaps in recent times.