Karnataka farmer’s son tops IFS exam, Belagavi erupts in celebration

BELAGAVI: In a moment of immense pride for Belagavi, Basavaraj Dhareppa Kempawad from Savadi village in Athani taluk has secured All India Rank 1 in the prestigious Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The results were announced on Friday. The success of Basavaraj, son of a farmer, has become an inspiring example of perseverance, determination and rural talent. Relatives, friends and villagers gathered at his residence to congratulate the family.

Basavaraj completed his primary education in Savadi village before pursuing further studies in Athani town. He later moved to Sirsi for his graduation and shifted to Bengaluru to prepare for the UPSC examinations.

Basavaraj told TNSE, “Coming from a rural background and studying in a Morarji school, reaching this stage gives me immense pride and happiness. If one has determination, poverty can never become an obstacle to success,” he said.

This was Basavaraj’s second attempt and he cleared it with flying colours without joining any coaching institute or special training programme.

His father Dhareppa Kempawad said, “We are a small farming family. Despite financial difficulties, we never compromised on our children’s education. I took land on lease and worked hard to educate them. His achievement is a moment of joy for us and our village.”