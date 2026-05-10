Mangaluru sailor safe home after month-long Hormuz ordeal

MANGALURU: A Mangalorean sailor stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz for more than a month amid intensifying US–Israel–Iran tensions finally returned home safely this week, along with his crew. The marine engineer— employed aboard an LPG carrier chartered for India— endured harrowing conditions while traversing one of the world’s most volatile maritime corridors.

The sailor had set sail from Mangaluru on October 22, 2025, with an expected return date of March 31, 2026. However, heavy clashes in the Strait of Hormuz compelled the vessel to anchor, pushing his homecoming back by more than a month.

Speaking to TNSE on condition of anonymity, he said, “During cargo operations at a Middle Eastern port, missiles and drones landed just 200 metres from our vessel. Despite the danger, we continued working. While heading toward Hormuz, we were ordered to anchor as escalating hostilities revealed the growing scale and seriousness of the conflict.” He noted that the assaults were frequently concentrated in the evenings and the early hours.

“We gradually adapted to the situation. Even so, the uncertainty of when we would be allowed a safe departure lingered. Repeated reports of other vessels being targeted kept us perpetually on edge,” he said.