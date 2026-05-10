Mysuru fraudster bought Kodagu farmhouse for girlfriend

BENGALURU: The CID investigation into a Rs 3.10 crore cheating case in the guise of online trading revealed that one of the accused, Shivakumar S (28) from Mysuru, purchased a farmhouse in the name of his lover-accused Disha at Hagara in Virajpet and had settled there.

He used local youngsters to open accounts in different banks and used them to defraud his victims. These were the facts raised by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to oppose anticipatory bail to Shivakumar, a resident of Mandi Mohalla, and his girlfriend Disha (27), residing at Lokanayaka Nagar in Mysuru.

Shivakumar’s victim, Samson John, had filed a complaint at the East CEN Crime police station in Bengaluru, stating that some unknown persons had contacted him through Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp, representing themselves as trading brokers and convinced him to transact through Plus500 Global, a fraudulent trading app. They made him invest Rs 3.10 crore, but refused to refund it.

The probe revealed that in one of the transactions, John had transferred Rs 5.30 lakh into the account of an accused through RTGS. Soon after receiving it, the accused had transferred the money to 15 different accounts the same day. The CID had issued a notice to all the secondary beneficiaries to furnish informatwion.