PM Modi urges youth to help in nation building, attain Viksit Bharat goals

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the youth to collectively participate in nation building and attaining Viksit Bharat goals. Speaking at the Art of Living campus, he had special appreciation for Bengaluru and its people, saying the city is not just known for its software and services sector, but has also helped elevate India through spiritual and cultural consciousness.

While giving youngsters their due as the biggest reason for India’s growth, he claimed they face many challenges today, and need encouragement to face them. Organisations such as Art of Living (AOL) are helping them navigate these challenges in modern times, strengthen the feeling of oneness, and encourage collective responsibility among people. These organisations are also giving people the opportunity to know and understand their culture better, he said.

The PM was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of ‘Dhyan Mandir’ at AOL. He participated in the celebration of 45 years of the organization, and the 70th birthday celebrations of AOL founder and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Modi launched nine nationwide service initiatives aimed at bringing inclusive development across education, youth and women empowerment, reforestation, environmental conservation, tribal welfare, healthcare, prison reform and digital literacy.

He said the aim of Viksit Bharat can be achieved through young people who are mentally calm, socially responsible and sensitive to society. Today, spiritual well-being, mental health and meditation are important, he said.

“Missions can be successful only when there is societal support. Society is more powerful than politics and government. Any government can be successful only when society actively participates in nation building. For attaining successful missions, encouraging and supporting youth is very important,” he said.

The PM said technology helps connect people instantaneously, but today, it is essential that people connect with themselves. He also referred to the Central government’s Mission LiFE initiative and said it represented a conscious and responsible lifestyle which is needed in today’s times.