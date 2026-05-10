Retirement does not exist for me: BS Yediyurappa

CHITRADURGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said there is no question of his retirement from public life and he will continue to work for the party in Karnataka and the country till his last breath.

After being felicitated at the BSY Abhimanotsava programme, held to commemorate his 50 years in political life, he stressed that his focus is still on strengthening the party. “I will continue to work on building the party by travelling the length and breadth of the state. The word ‘retirement’ does not exist for me. As long as God gives me strength, I will continue working honestly for the organisation, the party, the state and the nation,” he said.

Yediyurappa said the event was not about honouring an individual but about recognising the collective political and social journey spanning 50 years. “This is not a celebration of an individual. It is a celebration of five decades of our shared journey, of struggles faced together, victories earned together and endurance shown together with the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Yediyurappa also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that India has achieved a new global stature under their leadership. Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, he claimed that free and fair elections had not taken place there for decades and described BJP’s electoral gains as a victory for India. Conducting such a successful election in