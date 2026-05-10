Retirement does not exist for me: BS Yediyurappa

CHITRADURGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said there is no question of his retirement from public life and he will continue to work for the party in Karnataka and the country till his last breath.
After being felicitated at the BSY Abhimanotsava programme, held to commemorate his 50 years in political life, he stressed that his focus is still on strengthening the party. “I will continue to work on building the party by travelling the length and breadth of the state. The word ‘retirement’ does not exist for me. As long as God gives me strength, I will continue working honestly for the organisation, the party, the state and the nation,” he said.
Yediyurappa said the event was not about honouring an individual but about recognising the collective political and social journey spanning 50 years. “This is not a celebration of an individual. It is a celebration of five decades of our shared journey, of struggles faced together, victories earned together and endurance shown together with the people of Karnataka,” he said.
Yediyurappa also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that India has achieved a new global stature under their leadership. Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, he claimed that free and fair elections had not taken place there for decades and described BJP’s electoral gains as a victory for India. Conducting such a successful election in
West Bengal is not merely a victory for democracy, but a victory of India itself. The combined strength of Modi and Shah has captivated crores of Indians, he said.
Calling Shah a leader working alongside Modi to strengthen the nation, Yediyurappa said the home minister’s presence in Chitradurga, despite political engagements elsewhere, reflected his commitment to Karnataka and BJP cadre. “Today, Shah has not come merely to congratulate me at this ‘Abhimanotsava’. He has come to send a message that this country is secure, and that we will deal firmly with every internal and external challenge facing the nation,” he said.
Yediyurappa recollected his political journey, from Emergency days to farmers’ agitation and BJP’s rise in Karnataka. “Your Yediyurappa did not enter public life carrying a silver spoon. As an ordinary man among ordinary people, through unexpected turns in life, I dedicated myself to serving the people of this state,” he said. “I proudly say that I am an RSS worker, shaped by the guidance and values imparted by the RSS,” he said.