10-year-old boy from Bengaluru killed in leopard attack at Male Mahadeshwara Hills

MYSURU: A 10-year-old boy from Bengaluru was attacked and killed by a leopard at Nagamale near Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk in the early hours of Sunday. This is the second such incident in Chamarajanagar in recent times, triggering concern among devotees and the public.

The boy, Harshith, and his family had visited the MM Hills Temple and were proceeding to Nagamale on foot when the leopard pounced on the boy and dragged him away.

The body was found around half-an-hour later, with his neck and other parts soaked in blood, local residents said. Forest watchers reached the spot soon after receiving the information and alerted senior officials.

“We were not told about the presence of wild animals in this area. Most of us were women in the group,” said one of Harshith’s family members.

Devotees and local residents were angry with the Forest Department for allegedly failing to ensure adequate safety measures for pilgrims visiting the region.

In January, a youngster was killed when a group of devotees from Mandya was heading to MM Hills on foot.