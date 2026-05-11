Ahead of monsoon, demand for well diggers rises in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the onset of pre-monsoon showers and a dip in the groundwater table, there is a rise in demand for traditional well diggers again.

Well diggers say demand has shot up compared to previous years. It is not just their old customers who are contacting them for desilting and digging deeper wells, but also new customers who want wells dug.

Ramashankar, a well digger since 28 years, said in some places the water level is 20ft deep and in others, water is available at a depth of 10ft. “We assess the area before digging a fresh well. We see the soil quality, check for the nearest lake, drain, valley or any water source nearby.

If the land is a dry patch and there are many concrete structures nearby, we have to dig deep for water, else it is not that difficult,” he said. “Ten years earlier, our business had nearly dried up because borewells were being drilled. But now as the water level has dipped and many borewells have run dry, the demand for well diggers to recharge them has increased.”

Explaining how they work, S Muniraju, another well digger, said they explain to people that once it starts to rain, water collection in wells increases and sufficient water is stored. People have started to understand the importance that water is guaranteed forever once wells are dug and maintained.