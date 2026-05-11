Germany emerges as new academic, employment hub for students from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for higher education and career opportunities among students from Karnataka and other parts of India, signalling a shift in study-abroad preferences, according to a survey by TerraTern conducted in March 2026.

The survey found that, apart from Mysuru, students from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Shivamogga and Davanagere are increasingly pursuing higher studies and employment in Germany.

More than 600 Indian students have already moved to Germany, with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala emerging as the top contributing states.

Engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, business administration and medicine remain the most sought-after courses. Many graduates are finding employment in sectors such as IT, automotive engineering, healthcare, finance and renewable energy, where demand for skilled professionals remains high.

Germany’s tuition-free public universities, comparatively lower living costs and a structured 18-month post-study work visa system are among the key factors driving this shift. Students are increasingly prioritising affordability, employment prospects and long-term migration.