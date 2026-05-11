Illegal tree felling: Karnataka Minister Khandre orders suspension of forest officials

SHIVAMOGGA: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered the suspension of the range forest officer, deputy range forest officer and patrolling staff concerned in connection with the illegal felling of hundreds of acacia trees in the Soppinabetta area of compensatory forest land at Malavi village in Sagar taluk of the district

In written instructions issued to the principal chief conservator of forests, the minister referred to a state government circular dated February 11, 2010, and stated that under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, and in the Padma Shedathi and Mysore Revenue Appellate Authority case, the High Court, along with the opinion of the Law Department, had held that kaan, bena, betta, soppinabetta, jamma bane and jamma malai lands are forest lands.

He stated that only collection of leaves for personal use is permitted in such areas and that tree felling is not allowed. Despite this, hundreds of trees were allegedly felled illegally in the Soppinabetta and compensatory afforestation area, and the forest officials and staff concerned failed to prevent it, amounting to dereliction of duty. The minister therefore ordered their suspension.

Khandre also noted that the High Court had recently observed that land identified and used for compensatory afforestation under the Forest Conservation Act acquires the legal status of forest land.