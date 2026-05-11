Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah off to Delhi again; cabinet reshuffle or big change likely

BENGALURU: With the Congress government in Karnataka set to cross the crucial three-year mark, CM Siddaramaiah is heading to New Delhi, setting off speculation of a political reset within the state administration. What appears to be routine consultation with the party high command could be more significant -- the big question is whether a reshuffle or leadership change is on the cards.

The priority is likely to be a long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, which is no longer just about filling vacancies, but about political loyalties and electoral strategy ahead of the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections.

Sources indicate that Siddaramaiah is expected to hold detailed discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. The immediate trigger is the void left by the death of minister D Sudhakar, and two other existing vacancies.

However, within party circles, there is a growing consensus that a stopgap arrangement may not suffice. Pressure is mounting for a full-scale cabinet overhaul that accommodates regional, caste and factional balances, while rewarding political loyalty.

Timing is critical. With GBA elections looming up, the Congress leadership is aware that internal discontent, if left unaddressed, could result in electoral setbacks in its urban strongholds. Sources say a leadership change too cannot be ruled out.

Parallel to the cabinet churn is an equally significant exercise: the reconstitution of boards, corporations and commissions. The tenure of nearly 80 chairpersons and members has lapsed, triggering a scramble among aspirants.

The pressure is enormous, admitted a Congress functionary. These appointments could energise the cadre before civic elections, and if delayed, there is the risk of growing frustration. Sources said the contentious leadership issue could also figure during the visit.