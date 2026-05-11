Karnataka govt to name irrigation project after Minister D Sudhakar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning following the demise of Minister for Planning and Statistics and senior Congress MLA D Sudhakar on Sunday.
The State Government will also name an irrigation project after Sudhakar, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said.
Meanwhile, the State Government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and offices in Chitradurga, where the last rites of Sudhakar will be held.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who paid tributes to the MLA in Bengaluru, remembered Sudhakar’s contribution in the cooperation sector. He said the funeral will be held with full state honours at Challakere in Chitradurga on Monday. The mortal remains of the Congress leader have been kept at Hiriyur for public viewing. Sudhakar was elected to the Assembly from Hiriyur in 2023.
Shivakumar told reporters that Sudhakar fought for the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project. “He had a great desire to complete the Upper Bhadra Project and inaugurate it. He had fought considerably for this project. We had thought of inaugurating this project under his chairmanship.
In Sudhakar’s memory, we will consider naming one of the irrigation projects after him. He was my close friend and a minister in our cabinet. The credit for registering the highest number of members in the party membership drive goes to Sudhakar. We remember the hardships he and his workers endured to make the programme a success when rain caused disruption during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Shivakumar said.
Many BJP leaders, including party state president BY Vijayendra and LoP R Ashoka, expressed their condolences. Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs from Bagalkot and Davanagere South has also been postponed.