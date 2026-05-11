Karnataka govt to name irrigation project after Minister D Sudhakar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning following the demise of Minister for Planning and Statistics and senior Congress MLA D Sudhakar on Sunday.

The State Government will also name an irrigation project after Sudhakar, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and offices in Chitradurga, where the last rites of Sudhakar will be held.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who paid tributes to the MLA in Bengaluru, remembered Sudhakar’s contribution in the cooperation sector. He said the funeral will be held with full state honours at Challakere in Chitradurga on Monday. The mortal remains of the Congress leader have been kept at Hiriyur for public viewing. Sudhakar was elected to the Assembly from Hiriyur in 2023.