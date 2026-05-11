Karnataka Mango Corporation makes fresh proposal to set up pulp-making unit in Chintamani

BENGALURU: After facing a setback this year due to the conflict in West Asia, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation, which had stalled the idea of establishing a mango pulp-making unit in Chintamani, has placed a fresh proposal for the same before the state government.

Keeping in mind the next season and the financial cycle of 2027-28, the corporation is looking at various options to dispose of mango stocks at the two processing units in Chintamani and another in Ramanagara this season for want of a pulp-making unit and lack of demand from private processing units.

“Earlier this year, we placed a proposal before the state government to set up a 1000-tonne pulp and processing unit. But due to lack of support from fruit-processing industries and their partners, the plan was put on hold. Now, a fresh proposal has been submitted to set up a processing unit for the next season. Fruit-processing industries are not keen on taking pulp or mangoes this year.