Udhyam Learning Foundation's training helps Bengaluru street vendors boost revenue by 33%

BENGALURU: Udhyam Vyapaar, an initiative of Udhyam Learning Foundation, is helping street food vendors in Bengaluru increase their earnings through practical, on-ground business interventions and one-on-one mentoring.

Launched in 2025, the programme is currently working with more than 350 vendors across the city, focusing on understanding their day-to-day business challenges and co-creating solutions to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Interventions include improving cooking capacity, introducing better lighting and branding, adding seating and weather-protected setups, supporting menu enhancement, upgrading hygiene and presentation standards, and improving digital discoverability.

Vendors associated with the initiative have recorded a 24% rise in customer footfall and a 33% increase in revenue, said Krishnan Ranganathan, Director, Udhyam Vyapaar.

“India is home to nearly 5 million street food vendors, making them one of the country’s largest segments of nano-entrepreneurship. In Bengaluru alone, an estimated 6–8 million people regularly consume street food, while nearly 1.4–2 million depend on it as an affordable daily source of sustenance. Despite this scale, most vendors continue to operate with limited infrastructure, low visibility and little access to structured business support, which directly impacts how much they can serve and earn,” he said.