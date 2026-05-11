Violent crimes spike in Karnataka in 2024; Bengaluru ranks third among metros: NCRB data

BENGALURU: Violent crimes in Karnataka almost doubled in 2024 compared to 2023, and the state capital, Bengaluru, ranked third among 19 metropolitan cities with 5,612 violent crime cases. Karnataka also ranked third in crimes against senior citizens.

Tech capital Bengaluru topped in cybercrime, and figures among top cities in crimes against women, and crimes against senior citizens. Meanwhile, statistics reveal that Karnataka recorded a decline in overall crime in 2024.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the Crime in India 2024 statistics recently. The bureau classified rape, attempt to rape, foeticide, infanticide, dowry deaths, murder, culpable homicide, attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, hurt, kidnapping and abduction, rioting, robbery, dacoity, and arson as violent crimes.

According to the report, Karnataka registered 1,98,331 cases under IPC/BNS and Special and Local Laws (SLL) in 2024, down by 7.4% from 2,14,234 cases in 2023. The state had recorded 1,80,742 cases in 2022. Bengaluru registered 5,755 violent crime cases in 2024, compared to 6,852 cases in 2023. The report also showed a marginal rise in crimes against SC/ST communities in the state, with 2,016 cases registered in 2024, compared to 1,923 in 2023.