BJP urges Karnataka government to issue notification for 56K posts amid KPSC recruitment row

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has come in for widespread criticism for delays and irregularities in the recruitment process, and it is known that many qualified youth have faced uncertainty regarding government job opportunities.

Following protests, the government announced plans to begin recruitment for 56,432 posts. However, the official notification for these posts has not yet been issued. The KPSC, which is constitutionally responsible for selecting and appointing qualified candidates to government positions, has come under scrutiny for alleged corruption, procedural irregularities, and lack of transparency in candidate selection.

Several court verdicts have highlighted issues in the Commission’s functioning and exposed irregularities in past processes. KPSC has indicated that it plans to introduce reforms, including the use of new technologies, to improve candidate selection. However, many job seekers remain skeptical about these claims due to past experiences.

BJP state chief BY Vijayendra recommended that KPSC to restore public confidence, it is essential to implement transparent procedures and robust safeguards in the selection process. He urged the government to issue a notification for the 56,432 posts without further delay, and ensure that recruitment is conducted fairly and efficiently.