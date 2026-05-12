BS Yediyurappa Abhimanotsava sends political message ahead of Karnataka polls

CHITRADURGA: The mega convention convened in Chitradurga to commemorate the 50-year political odyssey of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has sent ripples through political circles. Even those who had been openly criticising the BJP for its perceived silence over the past three years have now altered their stance.

A multi-lingual showcase

The fluent, seamless Hindi delivered by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has drawn widespread attention among politicians. Vijayendra pronounced even complex Hindi words with remarkable ease, underlining that he is indeed a multi-lingual orator.

Vijayendra also recalled the names of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founders Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, alongside poet Rabindranath Tagore. He further asserted that the “anti-people, anti-Hindu” dispensation, which treated citizens with cruelty, had been decisively removed — attributed to Amit Shah’s decisive intervention.

Legacy of Yediyurappa and unwavering resolve

Shedding light on Yediyurappa’s services, Vijayendra noted that even six years after stepping down from the Chief Minister’s office, he continues to receive support from all quarters. He emphasised that Yediyurappa never turned away from challenges. Instead, he confronted them boldly and worked relentlessly for the welfare of the people. The presence of the swamijis, he said, stands as a clear testimony to this. He then appealed to the public, voters, and swamijis across Karnataka to help carry forward the legacy of his father B. S. Yediyurappa and ensure that a stable, people-oriented government is formed in the state. The message was unmistakable—BJP is gearing up for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections with renewed vigour and momentum.

Honouring swamijis and unity on one platform

Vijayendra made a point of acknowledging the presence of seers from multiple communities on the stage.