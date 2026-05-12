JD(S) marks Deve Gowda’s birthday, 25 years with Janata Premier League to attract youth

BENGALURU: The JDS has hit upon a novel idea to mobilise youngsters to mark 25 years of the party’s inception, and also celebrate former PM HD Deve Gowda’s birthday.

With IPL the mood of the season, the party is organising the Janata Premier League (JPL) cricket tournament from May 15 to 17 at a ground in Madavara, near NICE Road. Teams from every district are expected to take part -- at least 24 teams, including four from Bengaluru, will be named after their local leaders and will organise youngsters for the party.

JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the tournament and former PM Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be present, former MLA Krishna Reddy said at a press conference at JP Bhavan here on Monday.

Mulbagal MLA Samruddhi Manjunath has made all arrangements, and the cash prize for the winning team will be Rs 5lakh, he added. “Amid two national parties, the JDS completed 25 years and we are celebrating the occasion by attracting the youth,” remarked former MLC Ramesh Gowda.