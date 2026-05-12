Karnataka government hikes DA to 15.75% for employees, pensioners from January 2026

BENGALURU: The state government has hiked the Dearness Allowance of its employees from 14.25% to 15.75% of their basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026. The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

The DA hike is applicable for all government employees, including those serving in boards and corporations, pensioners and family pensioners. It is also applicable for pensioners and family pension beneficiaries of aided educational institutions and those under the pay rolls of University Grants Commission, AICTE and ICAR.

A separate order will issued for those under the payrolls of UGC, AICTE and ICAR and judicial officials under the National Judicial Pay Commission. The order stated that the DA hike will be disbursed with the May salary.

Karnataka State Government Employee Association president CS Shadakshari said the DA hike will help 5.25 lakh government employees, three lakh employees of various boards and corporations and 4.5 lakh pensioners.