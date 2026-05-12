Minister Priyank Kharge attacks PM Modi’s appeal, says people paying price for years of economic failure

BENGALURU: A fresh political row has erupted after Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Union Government of asking ordinary citizens to bear the burden of what he described economic failures, sparking a debate over responsibility and sacrifice.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyank Kharge said that the Union Government was presenting austerity measures as acts of patriotism only after years of alleged economic mismanagement.
“After rising prices, weak job growth, and increasing dependence on imports, the burden is now being shifted onto common people in the name of nation first,” he said.
Priyank’s remarks came in response to the Prime Minister’s recent appeal urging citizens to adopt a more restrained lifestyle-cutting down on fuel use, avoiding gold purchases, reducing consumption of cooking oil, limiting foreign travel, and prioritising domestic products.
Priyank questioned the timing of the appeal. “When votes were needed, there were slogans. When accountability is needed, there are appeals,” he said, describing the campaign as “damage control dressed up as patriotism.”
Other Karnataka ministers echoed the criticism. Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the PM must “lead by example, not by empty preaching,” indirectly referring to Prime Minister’s five nation foreign visit while he was urging the people to cut down on travel abroad.
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre went further, alleging that the Centre was trying to “cover up failure,” even as the Prime Minister continued international visits.
MODI SHOULD THINK OF RETAINING HIS CHAIR: HARIPRASAD
Congress MLC BK Hariprasad on Monday said that PM Modi should think of retaining his chair instead of speaking about the CM’s chair in Karnataka. “US President Trump has said that he can remove Modi as PM whenever he wants. Before speaking about the CM’s chair, better check if your chair is strong enough,” Hariprasad said, addressing reporters here.
He was replying to Modi’s remarks in Bengaluru on Sunday that it remains undecided how long the CM (Siddaramaiah) will remain in office. Hariprasad criticised Modi for urging the people of the country to adopt austerity measures, including judicious use of fuel.“Modi’s golden words have sent shockwaves across the country.
“The man, who is advising Indians to forgo many things, should first walk the talk. He used to claim that India is the third or fourth largest economy in the world... and now he admits that there is a serious crisis,” he said.
Referring to Modi’s allegation that the Congress is known for betraying its allies, Hariprasad referred Modi to “Mahishasura”, alleging that the BJP, under him, has been weakening regional parties and sidelining its own leaders. “This Mahishasura finished Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal, AIADMK and NCP,” he alleged.