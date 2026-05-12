Minister Priyank Kharge attacks PM Modi’s appeal, says people paying price for years of economic failure

BENGALURU: A fresh political row has erupted after Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Union Government of asking ordinary citizens to bear the burden of what he described economic failures, sparking a debate over responsibility and sacrifice.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyank Kharge said that the Union Government was presenting austerity measures as acts of patriotism only after years of alleged economic mismanagement.

“After rising prices, weak job growth, and increasing dependence on imports, the burden is now being shifted onto common people in the name of nation first,” he said.

Priyank’s remarks came in response to the Prime Minister’s recent appeal urging citizens to adopt a more restrained lifestyle-cutting down on fuel use, avoiding gold purchases, reducing consumption of cooking oil, limiting foreign travel, and prioritising domestic products.

Priyank questioned the timing of the appeal. “When votes were needed, there were slogans. When accountability is needed, there are appeals,” he said, describing the campaign as “damage control dressed up as patriotism.”

Other Karnataka ministers echoed the criticism. Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the PM must “lead by example, not by empty preaching,” indirectly referring to Prime Minister’s five nation foreign visit while he was urging the people to cut down on travel abroad.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre went further, alleging that the Centre was trying to “cover up failure,” even as the Prime Minister continued international visits.