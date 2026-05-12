NIA joins probe into gelatin stick recovery along PM Modi's route in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies have joined the investigation into the recovery of gelatin sticks along a route used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on Kanakapura Road, in Kaggalipura police station limits on Sunday morning. The agencies are also probing the hoax threat call received by police ahead of the PM’s visit to the city.

PM Modi had visited HAL in Bengaluru and the Art of Living centre in Bengaluru South district where he had attended the inauguration of the Dhyan Mandir on Sunday. Before his arrival at the AoL centre, a packet containing gelatin sticks was found by a police constable.

The discovery of explosives has raised serious questions about security arrangements ahead of a high-profile visit.

On Monday morning, an NIA team visited the spot and collected primary details from Bengaluru South police. It is also learnt that teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), central intelligence agencies, state intelligence department and officials of the Internal Security Division (ISD) inspected the spot and are probing the matter.

Senior officials are reviewing possible security lapses, analysing CCTV footage and studying local intelligence inputs to determine how the package came to be placed along a route that had ostensibly been cleared ahead of Modi’s visit.

Kaggalipura police registered an FIR under the Explosive Substances Act.