PM Modi’s speech filled with jealousy, lies, destroys dignity of post: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Karnataka Congress is riddled with internal squabbles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot back saying none of the PMs in the past stooped to the level of street-style speeches or abused Opposition parties like petty politicians.
The CM stated that through speeches filled with lies, poor taste, hatred and jealousy, Modi is destroying the dignity, seriousness and propriety of the Prime Minister’s chair, which his predecessors had upheld.
Expressing his displeasure on social media platform ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said that Modi must clarify whether his speech in Bengaluru on Sunday was delivered as the PM of the country, as the state BJP president or as the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka. Modi must clear the confusion that has arisen in the minds of the people, the CM said. “Although the PM addressed the Congress government in the state, his remarks reflected the failure of his own government at the Centre and his helplessness in being unable to correct the poor condition of his party in Karnataka,” the CM elaborated.
The CM said that the PM, who had boasted that he would make India a 5 trillion USD economy by 2024-25 and who had patted himself on the back saying that poverty in the country had been eradicated, is now pleading with people not to buy gold, to use less petrol and edible oil and to avoid foreign travel. “Modi must clarify what kind of “development” this reflects,” the CM said, adding that the people of the country are mature enough to understand that the hardship they are facing in their daily lives, with petrol, diesel, cooking gas and edible oil becoming costlier is the result of the country’s confused foreign policy.
“India is now caught in the middle of the war being jointly waged by Israel and the United States against Iran,” Siddaramaiah said.
Stressing on Karnataka, the CM said under the Congress Government, Karnataka’s economic condition is strong. While India’s per capita income is Rs 2.11 lakh, Karnataka’s is Rs 4.33 lakh. While India’s GDP growth rate is 7.4%, Karnataka’s GDP growth rate is 8.1%, the CM said.
“Karnataka’s share in the country’s GDP is 9.19%. In GST collection too, Karnataka contributes the highest share after Maharashtra,” the CM said, questioning what more proof does the PM need that Karnataka is moving rapidly on the path of development. “The next time you make allegations against our government, please come with some preparation. False statements do not befit the Prime Minister of the country,” Siddaramaiah told Modi.
The CM also criticised Karnataka BJP saying that its condition has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now falling at the feet of leaders who are suspended by the party and bringing them back for election campaigning. “Such people are now trying to preach to the Congress,” the CM concluded.