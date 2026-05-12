PM Modi’s speech filled with jealousy, lies, destroys dignity of post: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Karnataka Congress is riddled with internal squabbles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot back saying none of the PMs in the past stooped to the level of street-style speeches or abused Opposition parties like petty politicians.

The CM stated that through speeches filled with lies, poor taste, hatred and jealousy, Modi is destroying the dignity, seriousness and propriety of the Prime Minister’s chair, which his predecessors had upheld.

Expressing his displeasure on social media platform ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said that Modi must clarify whether his speech in Bengaluru on Sunday was delivered as the PM of the country, as the state BJP president or as the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka. Modi must clear the confusion that has arisen in the minds of the people, the CM said. “Although the PM addressed the Congress government in the state, his remarks reflected the failure of his own government at the Centre and his helplessness in being unable to correct the poor condition of his party in Karnataka,” the CM elaborated.

The CM said that the PM, who had boasted that he would make India a 5 trillion USD economy by 2024-25 and who had patted himself on the back saying that poverty in the country had been eradicated, is now pleading with people not to buy gold, to use less petrol and edible oil and to avoid foreign travel. “Modi must clarify what kind of “development” this reflects,” the CM said, adding that the people of the country are mature enough to understand that the hardship they are facing in their daily lives, with petrol, diesel, cooking gas and edible oil becoming costlier is the result of the country’s confused foreign policy.