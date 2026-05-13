30,966 rare manuscripts found in Mysuru district during survey

MYSURU: An expert team conducting a survey of manuscripts has found 30,996 rare manuscripts in Mysuru district. The survey, being carried out under the Gyan Bharatam Mission (GBM), was launched by the Ministry of Culture to protect India’s invaluable manuscript heritage. Its mission is to preserve, digitise and disseminate manuscript knowledge through systematic survey, documentation and cataloguing.

Former director of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Dr KV Ramapriya has been appointed project coordinator for GBM in Mysuru district. He has been leading the expert team conducting the survey since March. They have discovered several rare manuscripts at Veerashaiva mutts, private institutions and with priests.

Ramapriya told TNIE that ORI houses nearly 26,000 bundles of manuscripts covering around 92,000 titles. “I have a team of four surveyors who are experts in manuscripts. They visit individuals and institutions that possess manuscripts, document them and upload the details on the Gyan Bharatam Survey app,” he said.

The survey has so far documented 30,996 rare manuscripts in Mysuru district. “We visited Maharaja’s Sanskrit College near Mysuru City Corporation office on Saturday and found 92 rare manuscripts. Shivaratreshwara Mutt in Nanjangud has more than 200, while the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies at Manasagangotri campus has around 6,000 bundles of Kannada manuscripts. Mummadi Chandrashekara Shivacharya Swamiji of Shankar Mutt possesses around 150 manuscripts, and the Suttur Mutt museum has over 250 manuscripts,” he said.