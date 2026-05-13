Changing with times: Karnataka legislature to go paperless

The system will have inbuilt software and it will be user-friendly,” he said. According to Khader, this initiative is expected to reduce various expenses being incurred now. Also, the question of losing papers will not arise. “All legislators will be trained in using the system. It would not be difficult to use as most legislators are smartphone users,’’ he said.

Khader said the legislators are allowed to use their phones in the House to browse data or various people-centric issues. “I have asked the officials to remove the jammers to facilitate smooth use of the new system,” he added. This proposal was placed in the House when Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri was its Speaker. There was a debate whether Karnataka should adopt the Centre’s NeVA or have its own software. But now, the House is all set to implement the initiative.