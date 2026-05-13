Congress brass to focus on Karnataka after appointing Kerala CM, says Satish

BELAGAVI: Fresh speculation over a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi indicated that the Congress high command would soon turn its attention to the state once the CM selection process in Kerala is completed.

Satish said that the Congress top brass in New Delhi is expected to address the ongoing political uncertainty in the state and bring clarity on issues related to power-sharing, cabinet restructuring and leadership coordination.

“The high command will take a final call after the political developments in Kerala. There is a need for clear direction from the party leadership to remove confusion regarding power-sharing arrangements and leadership issues in the state,” he said.

His remarks have once again reignited discussions within Karnataka Congress circles over a possible reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah cabinet and the long-standing speculation surrounding rotational chief ministership. Ever since the Congress formed its government in Karnataka after the 2023 Assembly elections, political discussions over leadership-sharing between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have continued to dominate the state’s political landscape.