Delegation from North Karnataka to meet Maharashtra govt on water sharing

VIJAYAPURA: Congress MLA from Indi, Yashvanthrayagouda Vittalagouda Patil, has said that a high-level delegation comprising MLAs from Vijayapura, Belagavi and Kalaburagi districts will soon meet the Maharashtra government to resolve issues related to the sharing of Bhima and Krishna river water and seek a permanent solution through mutual coordination.

He said the Maharashtra government had released 16,000 cusecs of water from the Ujni reservoir into the Bhima river as a humanitarian gesture, helping avert a severe drinking water crisis in the region.

“Instead of depending on such releases every time, permanent solutions can be found only through drinking water projects linked to the Krishna and Bhima rivers,” he said.