Dues to be released soon, says Laxmi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has announced that the pending March instalment of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be credited within the next four to five days, while the April instalment is expected to reach beneficiaries within eight to 10 days.

She was speaking after offering special prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi during the annual jatra mahotsava of Shri Mahalakshmi Devi at Bakanur village in Belagavi Rural on Monday.

Without naming anyone, the minister criticised previous representatives of the constituency, alleging that they focused only on “Hindutva politics” without bringing development.

Laxmi said she envisions transforming the constituency into a model region on the lines of Baramati by ensuring top-level development across all sectors.