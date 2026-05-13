Gelatin had circuit-like setup, matchsticks tied with wires

BENGALURU: Investigation into the recovery of gelatin sticks inside a cardboard box near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy route on Sunday morning, revealed that the box also contained a suspected circuit-like setup, along with matchsticks tied together with wires to a stick, camphor, and a battery. The additional materials found inside the box raised suspicion that they could have been converted into an explosive device.
On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies, along with the state intelligence agency, began probing the matter. Just 30 minutes before the PM’s arrival, during routine sanitisation, a police constable found the cardboard box lying 20ft away from the route through which PM Modi was scheduled to pass. The jurisdictional Kaggalipura police registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act and Explosives Act, and special teams have been formed for the investigation.
However, a senior police officer who is part of the investigation said the recovered materials were not in working condition for an immediate explosion. Police are analysing CCTV footage along the route to identify who placed the gelatin sticks and to ascertain the motive.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said police are probing the matter. “I would not like to share the details at this stage. Regarding the hoax threat call, one person was arrested and is being interrogated. Gelatin sticks were recovered. I have received information on NIA seeking to probe the incident. If they ask, we will cooperate and let them investigate,” he ,said adding that high-level security had been provided for the PM’s programme by state and central agencies.
On a possible terror connection, he said, “I don’t know. Nothing can be said until investigation is completed. We can only comment after the probe is over.”