Gelatin had circuit-like setup, matchsticks tied with wires

However, a senior police officer who is part of the investigation said the recovered materials were not in working condition for an immediate explosion. Police are analysing CCTV footage along the route to identify who placed the gelatin sticks and to ascertain the motive.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said police are probing the matter. “I would not like to share the details at this stage. Regarding the hoax threat call, one person was arrested and is being interrogated. Gelatin sticks were recovered. I have received information on NIA seeking to probe the incident. If they ask, we will cooperate and let them investigate,” he ,said adding that high-level security had been provided for the PM’s programme by state and central agencies.

On a possible terror connection, he said, “I don’t know. Nothing can be said until investigation is completed. We can only comment after the probe is over.”