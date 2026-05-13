Gowda slams Karnataka CM for criticising PM

MOSALEHOSAHALLI (HASSAN DISTRICT): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday took Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to task for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his austerity measures.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mosalehosahalli village in Hassan district, the former PM said that the CM should think twice before taking on PM Modi who is diplomatically handling the sensitive situation after the collapse of the world economy owing to the crisis in West Asia.

Gowda said that Siddaramaiah should not take Modi statements lightly.

Gowda said that Siddaramaiah should recall the tenure of former PM Indira Gandhi during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Gowda said that Indira Gandhi had urged people to skip tea one day, reduce meals or cut down tea intake from twice to once a day.

Defending PM Modi’s austerity measures, Gowda said that being a responsible politician, Siddaramaiah should think twice before taking on the former who is a global leader. “Siddaramaiah, who also has presented record 17 budgets, should think twice before criticising the PM,” he said.