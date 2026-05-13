Karnataka gets Rs 123 crore for 1,243 EV chargers under PM E-DRIVE scheme

BENGALURU: The Union Government has approved Karnataka’s proposal for the installation of 1,243 EV chargers with an outlay of Rs 123 crore under the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

Speaking at a national conference on enabling EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme here on Tuesday, the Union minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, said the Ministry of Heavy Industries was developing the ‘Unified Bharat e-Charge’ platform to enable EV users to discover charging stations, access multiple charging networks and make payments through a single interface.

Overall, proposals worth Rs 503 crore for 4,874 EV chargers across states and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been cleared, he said. States including Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, along with CPSEs such as HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, are part of the approved proposals.

The minister also said the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE Scheme was accelerating the adoption of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses and trucks while building a nationwide charging network, with Rs 2,000 crore earmarked specifically for EV public charging infrastructure.

The minister also highlighted key initiatives, including the Rs 18,100 crore PLI ACC Scheme for battery manufacturing, the Rs 25,938-crore PLI Auto Scheme for cleaner vehicles and the Rs 7,280-crore REPM Scheme for rare earth magnet manufacturing.

He also acknowledged the role of oil marketing companies and private players in strengthening the EV ecosystem. Under the FAME-II scheme, OMCs have installed 8,932 EV chargers nationwide, including 721 in Karnataka.