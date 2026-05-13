Karnataka govt brings OTS for 7 Lakh B-khata owners to convert to A-Khata by paying 2% guidance value: DCM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said, "As committed earlier by the state government under the Bhoo Guarantee scheme, 100 days' time is being given as a One Time Settlement (OTS) to property owners with B-Khata to convert their properties to A-Khata from May 16 on every Saturday."

In Bengaluru, 23 lakh properties in 7,000 manual registers have been scanned. There are 16 lakh owners who have paid taxes and have proper plan documents for their properties- sites and flats. At the same time, there are seven lakh B-khata properties, mostly in revenue pockets. To help this segment, the government introduced Bhoo Guarantee scheme. "The owner can pay 2% as penalty against the guidance value to convert the site withinn these 100 days as a OTS. This will help them get loans, sell their properties etc. Once proper documentation is done, officials will give the papers to owners at their doorstep under Nanna Khata Nanna Nakshe," Shivakumar said.

DCM said, “Nanna Khata Nanna Hakku Campaign” programme is being launched in 52 locations across the city from Saturday. Through this programme, immediate redressal of citizens’ complaints regarding e-Khata services and on-the-spot service facilities will also be provided. Concerns of over 5,000 property owners' will be also addressed every Saturday within these stipulated 100 days' time, he said.

"Property ownership records are the cornerstone of financial security, asset protection and safety of family wealth. Through the “Bhoo Guarantee” in Bengaluru. every real estate property owner will be provided with secure, reliable and accessible digital property records from anywhere," he added.

The DCM added that citizens can now access and download e-Khata online, get Aadhaar-based self-mutation after registration, get integrated services with property tax, BESCOM, building plan approval and sub-registration office services through this guarantee scheme website. The entire machinery and website has beenc reated using GIS based survey maps. All property details have been digitized now. This process ensures transparency, verification and fraud prevention, he said.

Speaking about properties coming under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), the DCM said the government will start distributing 18,000 sites to 3,500 land losers for the development of Shivaram Karanth Layout. He further added that 80% of the land has been acquired by the government for Phase-1 Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC). The DCM also stated that as per the government's commitment to green Bengaluru and 50th year celebration of BDA, on the occasion of Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27, 15 lakh tree saplings will be planted across the city on a single day.