Karnataka hikes transport staff wages by 12.5%

BENGALURU: The state government has raised the salaries of employees and officers of the four road transport corporations in the state by 12.6%, with retrospective effect from April 1, 2025. The decision has been taken after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) sought a 25% hike.

As per the government order issued on May 12, the revised pay scales will be implemented from the July 2026 salary cycle. The revision includes an increase in basic pay as of March 31, 2025, along with corresponding hikes in selection grade and higher pay scales for eligible employees and officers.

The order applies to staff of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), including former KINCO employees.

The government stated that arrears between April 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, will be paid in phases depending on the financial condition of the transport corporations. It noted that the corporations are already under financial stress, with liabilities amounting to Rs 7,130.80 crore.