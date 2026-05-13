Karnataka rolls back hijab ban, withdraws controversial 2022 uniform order

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew its controversial February 5, 2022, order on uniforms in educational institutions and issued fresh guidelines allowing students to wear "limited" traditional and faith-based symbols along with prescribed uniforms.

The move comes weeks after three students at a college in Koramangala were allegedly asked by authorities to remove their janivara (sacred thread) before entering the examination hall during the Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 24.

In a fresh order issued under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, the state government on May 13 said students in government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges can wear symbols such as hijab/headscarf, turban, sacred thread, rudraksha and similar customary attire, provided they complement the prescribed uniform and do not affect discipline, safety or identification.

Speaking at a press conference, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “No student should be denied entry into classrooms, examination halls or academic activities for wearing such permitted symbols. It also clarified that no student can be compelled either to wear or remove such symbols.”

He added that educational institutions must uphold constitutional values, including equality, fraternity, secularism and dignity, while maintaining institutional discipline. The order stressed that secularism does not mean opposition to personal beliefs, but equal respect and non-discriminatory treatment towards all religions.

The government said the revised framework seeks to balance uniformity and discipline with students’ right to education and cultural practices. Authorities have also directed School Development and Monitoring Committees, College Development Committees and heads of institutions to ensure that no student faces discrimination or humiliation.

Any earlier circulars or institutional directions contrary to the new order will stand invalid, the minister said.