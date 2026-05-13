Rs 22 crore Gruha Lakshmi funds sent to dead people in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Around Rs 22 crore has reportedly been transferred to the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Dakshina Kannada district, prompting district authorities to initiate corrective measures.

Chairing the District-Level Guarantee Schemes Implementation Review Committee meeting at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat on Tuesday, committee president Bharat Mundodi directed officials to take immediate steps to recover the money credited to the accounts of deceased beneficiaries.

Expressing concern over information received from the state office regarding continued transfer of funds into inactive accounts, Mundodi instructed officials to collect beneficiary details and ensure that the amounts deposited are returned to the government.

He also pointed out discrepancies in departmental records, where some living beneficiaries had allegedly been marked as deceased. He ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the issue and asked officials to submit a detailed report at the next review meeting.