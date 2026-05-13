Speaker Khader to seek legal opinion on Rajegowda’s restoration as MLA

On Monday, the apex court stated that “democracy cannot be hijacked” and asked Rajegowda to continue till the court took a decision. It also issued notice to the respondents, including the Karnataka government, Election Commission and others.

It may be recalled that Rajegowda was declared winner in the 2023 assembly polls by 201 votes. Following this, BJP’s Jeevaraj moved the Karnataka High Court, which last month ordered a recount of postal ballot votes, including re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots.

On May 3, Rajegowda’s valid votes were reduced and Jeevaraj was declared winner. Rajegowda challenged it in the Supreme Court. While there is celebration in the Congress camp, the BJP is planning to write to the Election Commission to initiate a probe .