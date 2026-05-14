214 used bullets found in drain near Karnataka-TN border village; probe underway

KGF: 214 units of used bullets were found on Wednesday in a drain under Daramalla Bridge near Dasarahalli Village of KGF District.

Speaking to press persons, KGF Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput said a villager informed the police, and the teams immediately rushed to the spot.

The police found 214 units of 7.62*51 mm bullets, which, upon verification, were found to be manufactured in 1969 at an Indian ordnance factory in Varangaon, Maharashtra. 85 of these bullets were with cartridges, and the remaining were used.

A FIR has been filed, SI Shivanshu said.

Shivanshu said that Dasarahalli village lies near the border of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, and a team of police and locals has been formed to investigate the matter.

He added that it is suspected that some ex-servicemen would have thrown it in the drain.

The drain under the bridge is an abandoned area with limited presence of people. Some garbage was found near the place.

Rajput said the Forensic Science Laboratory team has also verified the place, and an investigation has been taken up on various angles.

A letter correspondence is expected to be made with Tamil Nadu, the defence office, and the manufacturing unit to confirm the origin of the bullets.