Karnataka gets five acres in Srisailam to build pilgrim facilities: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh has allotted five acres in Srisailam for pilgrims from Karnataka following intervention by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Karnataka plans to build a community hall and accommodation facilities.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting Nazeer, who was visiting Bengaluru on Wednesday, Reddy said that Karnataka had earlier been allotted land at Srisailam, where rooms had been constructed, but the lease had not been renewed for 33 years. He said that the Andhra Pradesh Governor intervened with ministers and officials concerned to help Karnataka secure five acres near the temple town, Reddy said.

The minister also added that the Karnataka government plans to construct a community hall and accommodation facilities for devotees who frequently visit Tirupati. He said officials would first complete the agreement process before placing the proposal before the State Cabinet for approval.

On reports of a possible fuel price hike, Reddy said an increase in diesel prices would burden the State-run transport corporations, which operate around 26,000 buses, including 1,700 electric buses.

On the delay in Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, he said local body polls should be conducted on time and added that the reasons for seeking more time should be answered by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Reddy also said the ongoing uncertainty over cabinet expansion and reshuffle should be resolved at the earliest, adding that many senior legislators were aspiring for ministerial positions.