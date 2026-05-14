Karnataka ranks third in CBSE Class 12 results with 93.19% pass percentage despite dip from last year

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranked third in terms of pass percentage in the 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. According to CBSE data, the State, classified under the Bengaluru region, recorded a pass percentage of 93.19%, behind Kerala (95.62%) and Tamil Nadu (93.84%).

The State’s pass percentage declined by 2.76 percentage points from last year’s 95.95%. A total of 22,459 students from Karnataka registered for the examination, of whom 22,386 appeared. Overall, 20,861 students passed — 10,924 boys and 9,937 girls.

The pass percentage stood at 92.06% for boys and 94.46% for girls. Among children with special needs, 145 students registered and 143 appeared for the examination.

As many as 1,025 students from Karnataka were placed in the compartment category. In the Bengaluru region, students from 315 schools appeared for the examination, with 187 schools serving as examination centres. The national pass percentage declined by 3.19 percentage points this year, from 88.39% in 2025 to 85.20%.