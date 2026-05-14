Muslims’ meet in Bengaluru on May 16 to release report card on Congress govt

BENGALURU: AMID the Ruling Congress completing three years in office in Karnataka on May 20, a section of Muslims is all set to hold a convention at Bengaluru’s Town Hall on May 16 where they will release a report titled “What did the Congress Government promise? What has it done? What Next?”

Addressing a joint press conference at the Press Club of Bengaluru on Wednesday along with community clerics, Suheil Ahmed Maroor, Tanvir Ahmed and Yahya Damudi termed it a landmark Karnataka Muslim convention.

It will be held under the joint initiative of Muslim organisations, Jamaats, associations and federations from across Karnataka.

The comprehensive report on the three-year performance of the Congress government was prepared by members of the Karnataka State Muslim Okkoota (KRMO) Ad Hoc Committee and experts from various fields, they said, adding that it will also have a charter of demands.

The report includes various issues, such as the hijab ban, revocation of reservation, hate speech and hate crimes, budget allocation, political representation, Waqf issues, the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, Anti-Conversion Act, scholarships and other demands related to education, they explained.

During a recent meeting at a hotel in Shivajinagar, representatives of major Muslim organisations, associations, Ulama organisations and federations from across the state, along with members of the Karnataka State Muslim Okkoota (KRMO) Ad Hoc Committee, decided to organise the convention and release the report there, they said.

“No politician will be invited to the convention and the report will be submitted to the CM and his cabinet colleagues,” said Suheil Ahmed Maroor“The purpose of this convention is not confrontation.

It is a convention to tell the government to fulfil without further delay the promises it had made to us and the rights that should have been available to us justly and constitutionally,” he said.