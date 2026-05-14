REVA University strengthens future-ready education through AI-integrated learning and innovation-driven academic ecosystems

BENGALURU: REVA University announced a series of academic initiatives, interdisciplinary programmes, industry collaborations, Centres of Excellence, and scholarship opportunities aimed at preparing students for emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, said, “India today is standing at the threshold of a major technological and industrial transformation. While industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, electric mobility, automation, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing are expanding rapidly, there continues to be a significant talent deficit in these sectors. At REVA University, we see this not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to prepare the next generation of future-ready professionals."

Dr. Shubha A, Dean, REVA Business School and Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies, highlighted REVA University’s innovative, industry-relevant, and future-focused curriculum. She said the University follows a multidisciplinary approach across 21 schools with in-house curriculum designed through strong academic and industry inputs.

Gaurav Yadav, Director Admissions, stated that REVA University is steadily moving beyond multidisciplinary education towards a transdisciplinary learning model by integrating AI, innovation, research, and interdisciplinary learning across disciplines.

Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, REVA University, spoke about the University’s strong academic ecosystem and well-equipped hostel facilities that offer students a safe, comfortable, and “home away from home” environment.

Among the major initiatives showcased were DivyaSree-supported Centres of Excellence focused on sustainable infrastructure, smart technologies, advanced manufacturing, urban innovation, and 3D printing.

The University also highlighted future-focused programmes in Mechatronics Engineering and Aerospace Engineering with practical exposure in AI, robotics, UAVs, automation, avionics, intelligent mobility, and aerospace technologies.