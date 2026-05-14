Tumakuru rally likely to be transition point for Siddaramaiah govt amid leadership talk

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s big ticket rally on May 20, marking the completion of three years in office in Tumakuru is likely to be a transition point.

The rally will be a shot in the arm for the Siddaramaiah camp, lobbying for his continuation as CM and expecting a reshuffle of the cabinet. The achievements of the government will be on full display, which is an attempt at image makeover to nullify any anti-incumbency. It has been happening after the Congress retained Davanagere South and Bagalkot assembly seats in the bypolls.

With the rally organised in his home district, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who is with the Siddaramaiah camp and is pitching for the the chief minister’s post under the Dalit quota, will score over Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has kept his hopes up on becoming CM as per a power sharing agreement arrived at soon after the party came to power in 2023.

Parameshwara is ensuring that over two lakh people attend the rally in his own show of strength, though it is an official programme.

Political analysts said that the event can be interpreted as a farewell to some ministers as Siddaramaiah is planning to visit Delhi soon to seek the approval of the party high command, especially Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for a cabinet reshuffle after the Kerala chief minister issue is settled.