ASI excavates temple roof of Vijayanagara era in Hampi

HAMPI, HOSAPETE: In a major breakthrough, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, have discovered a roof of an ancient temple during excavation near the historic Jain temple complex here.

The excavation is part of a detailed archaeological exploration undertaken around the Jain temple complex, an area believed to have several buried structures dating back to the Vijayanagara era.

According to ASI sources, an excavation team stumbled upon the stone roof beneath the thick layers of mud, indicating the existence of a centuries-old temple.

K Rama Krishna Reddy, superintendent archaeologist, Hampi Circle, said the length of the structure is approximately 4.35 metres and its width 4.26 metres. Preliminary observations suggest that the brick “shikhara” of the temple suffered extensive damage over the years, leaving only the roof of the “garbhagriha” (sanctum sanctorum) visible now.

Archaeologists believe that the temple walls or “bhitti” may be intact with an estimated height of around 10 ft. This discovery helps in understanding the religious and architectural landscape of the Jain settlement in Hampi.

“This is an important discovery in the Jain precinct of Hampi. It indicates the presence of a temple with architectural components intact beneath.

ASI begins documentation

“Though the brick “shikhara” is damaged, the roof of the “garbhagriha” is visible. Further excavation may help find the walls and other structures associated with the temple complex,” Krishna Reddy said.

He said detailed documentation, mapping and conservation measures are being undertaken simultaneously to ensure the safety of the structural remains. Virupakshi V Hampi, secretary, State Tourist Guides’ Association, lauded the ASI team for its discovery. Such findings will help understand the cultural and religious diversity that existed during the Vijayanagara era.