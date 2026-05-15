Beers, whiskeys get cheaper by 20-25% in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Good news for beer lovers! Prices of mild and lager beers in Karnataka have dropped by 20-25 per cent, effective May 11. The Excise department has rolled out the new price list under the Alcohol in Beverage (AiB) policy for beers and spirits, under which the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of beers, with 5 per cent alcohol v/v has dropped by 20-25 per cent.

As per the new price list, the MRP on 650ml of some of the most popular mild beer brands with 5 per cent alcohol v/v – Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Budweiser, UB Export, Heineken etc – have been reduced by Rs 75 (KF Premium, Ultra), Rs 70 (Heineken), Rs 25 (UB Export) and Rs 20 (Budweiser Premium).

There’s a price reduction in premium Scotch whiskeys by 20 per cent as well. The MRP on 750ml bottles of Black Label (43 per cent alcohol v/v) and Chivas Regal (40 per cent alcohol v/v) has come down from Rs 5190 to Rs 4100.

The burden of the new Excise taxation policy will be felt most on the first five Excise slabs (lowest) of Indian Made Liquor (IML), which sells in 180ml (nip) tetra packs. The prices in these slabs have shot up by 20-25 per cent. This is where the AiB policy may hit lower to middle income consumers.