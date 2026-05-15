Four of family killed after roof collapses in Karnataka's Vijayapura amid heavy rain

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic incident caused by heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, four members of a family died after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Moratagi village of Almel taluk in Vijayapura district in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Gurunath Badiger (35), his wife Jyoti Badiger (28), and their two daughters Kallamma Badiger (13) and Kirti Badiger (9), all residents of Moratagi village.

According to sources, the family had temporarily shifted to the old rented house while repair work was being carried out at their own residence.

According to reports, the incident took place due to continuous rain and gusty winds during the night, the weakened roof of the house suddenly caved in while the family was asleep, burying all four members alive under the debris.

Soon after the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. While hundreds of onlookers had gathered at the site, several local residents also joined hands in clearing the debris to retrieve the bodies.

The incident created panic and grief in the village, with family members and residents shocked by the tragic loss. Locals said the rented house was old and in a highly dilapidated condition.

Police from the Sindagi Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. District Minister M. B. Patil is scheduled to visit the site.