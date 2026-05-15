IT Department to host ‘Prarambh 2026’ outreach programme on new Income Tax Act in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Income Tax Department, Karnataka and Goa Region, Bengaluru, organised "Prarambh 2026" mega outreach and awareness programme on the newly enforced Income Tax Act, 2025, on Thursday to educate the public and stakeholders about the key changes introduced under the legislation, which came into effect on April 1, 2026.

The programme focused on facilitating a smooth transition from the Income tax Act, 1961, to the Income Tax Act, 2025, with emphasis on simplification of provisions, rationalisation of sections and forms, and enhancement of taxpayer facilitation measures. Officials clarified that there are no changes in tax policy or tax rates.

Padma Shree awardee and renowned tennis player Rohan Bopanna and, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka & Goa Region Vidisha Kalra were the chief guests of the event.

The event also featured demonstrated digital initiatives, including the "Kar Saathi" AI Chatbot for queries related to the income tax department. For educational content, a comic strip titled "Madhukar explains Income Tax Act, 2025" for school children.

Vidisha Kalra said that the new act marks a significant step towards building a simpler, more transparent, and taxpayer-centric tax administration system. The new Act has been designed to improve ease of understanding, reduce complexities, and encourage greater voluntary compliance.

She appreciated the efforts of departmental officers and stakeholders in spreading awareness about the new provisions and stressed the importance of continuous taxpayer outreach and handholding during the transition. She also encouraged taxpayers, professionals, and trade bodies to actively utilise the Department's digital initiatives and facilitation measures for seamless compliance and enhanced taxpayer services.