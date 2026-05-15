Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Dharmendra Pradhan should resign over NEET paper leak row

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the NEET question paper leak is proof of the Modi government’s failure to protect the interests of the student community.

In a press release issued here, he said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take the blame and resign immediately. Siddaramaiah accused Pradhan of having no concern for the student community.

The Centre’s decision to cancel NEET-UG 2026, which was written by more than 22 lakh students across the country, is not just an administrative failure, but a cruel betrayal of the youth. Of them, over one lakh students are from Karnataka. They worked hard for months to appear for this entrance test. Their parents had spent huge sums of money on coaching, travel and other facilities. The decision of the Centre to cancel NEET has pushed the students into distress, he said.

The CM sought a transparent and time-bound investigation into the question paper leak. Stringent punishment should be given to those found guilty. The Centre should immediately announce the new exam schedule and restore the powers of the states to conduct such entrance examinations, he said.