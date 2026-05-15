Karnataka launches portal to track NSQ medicines, monitor NDPS drug sales

BENGALURU: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday launched a dedicated monitoring portal to track Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) medicines in the market and to prevent misuse of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) drugs.

The Minister said the technology-driven system was introduced for the first time in the country to strengthen surveillance of medicines and improve public safety.

Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) Department said that NSQ drugs are pharmaceutical products that fail to meet prescribed legal and quality standards and are not permitted for sale and must be recalled from manufacturers and wholesalers.

The department said, around 450 drugs on average are identified as NSQ annually, of which nearly 30 drugs fall under Category A, leading to cases being filed before jurisdictional JMFC courts.

Karnataka has a facility for e-signing of Form-13, the official NSQ report, enabling regulatory authorities to immediately initiate the recall process once a drug is declared substandard. Through this mechanism, NSQ medicines worth Rs 1.85 crore were recalled last year.

To effectively monitor and control the movement of such medicines, the FDA Department has now developed a dedicated portal to track NSQ drug batches available with stockists and retailers. Through the system, identified NSQ batches will be automatically locked, preventing any further sale or transaction of those products.