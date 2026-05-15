Karnataka to begin SIR of electoral rolls from June 20; final list on October 7

BENGALURU: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will commence in Karnataka on June 20, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, has said. This follows the Election Commission of India announcing the commencement of the third phase of SIR on Thursday.

The ECI announced SIR for 16 states and three Union Territories, excluding Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Karnataka has been clubbed with Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi for the qualifying date for SIR, scheduled for October 1.

Karnataka CEO V Anbhu Kumar said that so far, the mapping of 86.37 per cent electors had been completed and would continue till two days before the SIR draft roll is published on August 5, 2026. He said preparations for the SIR have been ongoing for some time and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been doing their designated jobs.

Preparation, training and printing of forms will start from June 20 to 29, 2026. BLOs will visit houses from June 30 to July 29, 2026. Citizens will get nearly a month’s time from August 5 to September 4 to file their claims, and objections and notices will be issued to people to submit their claims from August 5 to October 3. The ongoing census exercise will not have much impact on the SIR process, Kumar said.

There are 59,050 BLOs and 25,284 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Karnataka. As on May 12, 2026, there are 5,55,74,064 voters in the state.

A senior official in the CEO’s office said, “The questions listed in SIR are not controversial or seek any personal details. It has been politicized. Electors are asked to verify their name, date of birth, photograph, EPIC number and address, and lastly, SIR voting details on the pre-printed form.