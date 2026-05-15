Review flags irregularities in Karnataka government recruitment roster system

BENGALURU: A review has exposed serious irregularities in the implementation of the roster system for government appointments in Karnataka, with widespread violations that compromise both constitutionally mandated reservation norms and the principles of merit-based recruitment.

The lapses point to arbitrary and non-transparent practices that deviate from the scientific roster system laid down by the Supreme Court, triggering concern over fairness in public employment.

Listing the key irregularities, experts who preferred to speak anonymously, said firstly, fixation of roster points was arbitrary, for example, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes candidates are not allotted roster points according to established scientific norms. For instance, the first roster point for SC candidates, which should fall at serial number 6, has been incorrectly placed at point 1. Similarly, ST candidates’ first point, mandated at 33, has been wrongly fixed at 3.

Secondly, post-based calculation has been ignored. Experts said authorities have failed to calculate vacancies on a post-by-post basis as required under rules. As a result, appointments are not being made from specific reserved categories for which vacancies actually arise, leading to improper implementation of reservations.

Thirdly, experts on fairness in reservation said the squeeze on the general category is unfair. They said every cadre is required to maintain a minimum of 50 per cent representation from the general category as a critical safeguard. However, this norm is routinely violated across departments, undermining the balance intended in the reservation policy.